Japan Confirms Some 72,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of COVID-19 cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 72,170 on Saturday, down by about 9,400 from a week earlier.

Across the country, 256 new deaths were reported among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by four from the previous day to 1,507.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 11,562 new infections, down by 1,954 from a week before, as well as 29 new fatalities from the coronavirus disease. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by six from the previous day to 73.

The seven-day moving average of new infections in the Japanese capital stood at 11,515.1, down 22.3 pct week on week.

Elsewhere in the country, the northeastern prefecture of Iwate logged 404 new coronavirus cases, renewing its daily record high.

