N. Korea Fires What Could Be Ballistic Missile
Seoul, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a projectile eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday.
The U.S. and South Korean militaries are looking into details, including the object's flight distance.
The projectile could be a ballistic missile, according to the Japanese government.
North Korea launched missiles seven times in January. Most recently, it fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Jan. 30.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]