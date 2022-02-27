N. Korea Fires What Could Be Ballistic Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a projectile eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries are looking into details, including the object's flight distance.

The projectile could be a ballistic missile, according to the Japanese government.

North Korea launched missiles seven times in January. Most recently, it fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Jan. 30.

