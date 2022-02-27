G-7 to Hold Emergency Meeting Soon over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The foreign chiefs of the Group of Seven major industrial countries will hold an emergency meeting Sunday evening in response to Russia's full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a television program the same day.

The talks are expected to be held online or over the phone.

"Firstly, it's important for Japan that the G-7 countries, which share values, fully unite to handle the situation," Hayashi said. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

