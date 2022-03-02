11 Years On: Japan to Finish Soil Transfer to Interim Storage

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to complete by March 31 its work to transfer radioactive soil collected through work to decontaminate areas polluted by the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima Prefecture to an interim storage facility.

The facility, straddling the Fukushima towns of Futaba and Okuma, surrounds Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the site of the triple meltdown that followed a massive earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago.

Under the law, the collected soil will be transferred to a permanent disposal site outside the northeastern prefecture by 2045. The final site has not been picked yet, however.

Since the total amount of the soil is huge, the Environment Ministry aims to reduce the amount by using part of the soil for public works and other projects across the country.

"We'll reach a major juncture" by completing the transfer, a senior ministry official said. "From now on, we'd like to foster people's understanding on the reuse (of the soil)."

