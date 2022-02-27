63,703 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a total of 63,703 cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, down by about 7,700 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition came to 1,482 as of the day, down by 25 from Saturday, while 143 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 10,321 infection cases were reported Sunday, down by 2,614 from a week before.

Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital fell week on week for the eighth consecutive day. Twenty-eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 11,141.7 as of Sunday, down 24.7 pct from a week earlier. The number of very ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by two from Saturday to 75.

