CDP Chief Izumi Calls for Unity for Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi at a party convention in Tokyo on Sunday called for unity among members of the main opposition party for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japanese parliament.

"Let's do all we can to win the Upper House election," he addressed participants at the meeting, showing the party's intention to advance work to unify candidates with other opposition parties in the 32 prefectural constituencies where only one seat each will be up for grabs in the election.

"I'm aiming to help opposition parties together win a majority of all seats to be contested," Izumi said. "I will make all-out efforts so that our party can increase seats in both (prefectural) constituencies and the (nationwide) proportional representation bloc."

The CDP's headquarters and prefectural chapters will work together to adjust candidates with other opposition parties, he said.

The term of office for Upper House members is six years. An Upper House election takes place every three years, with half of its total seats up for grabs in each poll.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]