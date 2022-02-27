Japan Backs Removing Some Russian Banks from SWIFT

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that the country will join the initiative by the United States and the European Union to exclude some Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, as a fresh financial sanction on Russia over its continued invasion of Ukraine.

He also showed a plan to freeze assets held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian government officials.

The Japanese government will provide Ukraine with 100 million dollars in emergency humanitarian aid, Kishida added.

"We now must unite and act decisively to protect the very foundation of the international order," Kishida told reporters at his official residence. "We will show that costs will be high for an act of violence."

"We can no longer leave our relations with Russia unchanged," Kishida said, stressing Japan's readiness to keep in step with Western countries to increase pressure on Russia over its military aggression against Ukraine.

