Japan Mulling Sanctions on Belarus: Kishida

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus for its cooperation with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

Japan will swiftly make a decision on the envisaged sanctions, Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We strongly condemn Belarus because the country is supporting Russia's military action," the prime minister said.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan is considering taking measures against Belarusian individuals, including senior government officials, referring to Sunday's agreement by the Group of Seven major industrial nations including the United States to impose sanctions on Belarus.

Kishida said Japan will promptly implement freezes on assets held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and others.

