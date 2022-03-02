11 Years On: Designated Tsunami Evacuation Buildings Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese local governments have stepped up the designation of buildings for temporary evacuation in case of tsunami, learning from the deadly tsunami that hit northeastern Japan 11 years ago.

Designated structures have increased markedly in areas where severe tsunami damage is predicted in the event of huge quakes, such as one forecast to happen in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

Many public facilities including schools have been designated. A sharp increase, however, is seen for private buildings, such as hardware stores and hotels.

Since evacuation by car caused problems at the time of the March 11, 2011, disaster, resulting in many deaths, people are asked to escape on foot in principle.

In areas too far from safe high ground, it is important to swiftly go up buildings that are tall enough and safe to evacuate to.

