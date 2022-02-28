G-7 Foreign Chiefs Agree to Impose Sanctions on Belarus

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries, in an emergency online meeting Sunday, agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus, saying that the country is providing help to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the meeting, the ministers "expressed their profound condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, enabled by Belarus," said a statement released after the talks by the German government, which holds this year's G-7 presidency.

"The G-7 have brought forward massive and coordinated sanctions, including on Belarus as it facilitates the Russian assault," the statement said. "The G-7 will continue to take further steps if Russia does not stop its war of aggression against Ukraine."

The ministers urged all U.N. member states to take a clear stance vis-a-vis Russia's aggression and condemn its actions in the United Nations, notably the U.N. General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

Also at the meeting, the ministers discussed in-depth further strong measures in support of Ukraine and its people, including security and cyber assistance and support to fight disinformation spread by Russia.

