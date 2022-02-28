N. Korea Claims to Have Conducted Spy Satellite Camera Test

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has conducted a camera system test for a reconnaissance satellite, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday.

The camera system is believed to have been mounted on a projectile appearing to be a ballistic missile that North Korea launched on Sunday. The projectile reached an altitude of some 600 kilometers and flew about 300 kilometers.

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration and Academy of National Defense Science carried out vertical and oblique photographing of a certain area of the ground that day, according to the KCNA.

The two organizations confirmed that high-resolution photography and data transmission systems and attitude adjustment equipment worked accurately, the news agency also said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a report disclosed at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in January that his country will promote research for military reconnaissance satellite operations.

