Japan Reports Some 460,000 New Coronavirus Cases Last Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 464,636 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down from 571,190 in the preceding week.

The country's cumulative novel coronavirus infection cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 4,962,719 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly cases, at 77,992, followed by Osaka, at 58,418, Kanagawa, at 43,211 and Aichi, at 32,588.

The cumulative death toll from COVID-19 in Japan grew by 1,624 from a week before to 23,484. The weekly increase accelerated from 1,472 in the week before last and 1,031 in the week before that.

