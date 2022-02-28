Kishida Rejects Japan's Participation in Nuclear Sharing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday denied that his country will enter a nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States.

The denial followed a recent call for the government to consider taking part in the arrangement, which would allow Japan to participate in the decision-making process of the United States if it uses a nuclear weapon.

Participation in such an arrangement is "unacceptable from the standpoint of our country, which firmly maintains the three nonnuclear principles" of not possessing or producing nuclear weapons and not allowing them on Japan's territory, Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

On Sunday, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party called for debates on the matter.

"Holding discussions on the reality about how the world's safety is protected should not be considered a taboo," former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

