Court Backs Partial Halt to Tunneling Work in Tokyo

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court issued on Monday an injunction allowing the suspension of tunneling work for a section of the Tokyo Outer Ring Road, citing the risk of a cave-in occurring again.

The temporary injunction was requested by 13 local residents following a cave-in in 2020 in a residential area in the suburban Tokyo city of Chofu directly above the section of underground tunnel construction for the road.

Tokyo District Court issued the injunction to the Japanese government and East Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco East, covering tunneling work in the 9-kilometer-section between Tokyo's Setagaya Ward and the suburban city of Musashino.

It is unusual for an injunction to be issued against such a large-scale national project.

Nexco East suspended the tunneling work following the 2020 cave-in, saying it was highly likely to have been caused by work using the shield method.

