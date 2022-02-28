Japan to Accept Evacuees from Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to allow people fleeing from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion to stay in Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

"Considering the (Ukrainian) situation, we'll allow people deemed as requiring humanitarian consideration to stay in our country even if they are not recognized as refugees under the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees," Matsuno told a press conference.

The government will also examine individual circumstances and make appropriate decisions on what to do with Ukrainians living in Japan who have fear about returning to the Eastern European country, the top government spokesman said.

Japan is set to ease its border control measures, strengthened to deal with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, on Tuesday, allowing new entries by foreigners except tourists.

Matsuno said that the government has no plans to suspend visa issuance to Russian individuals solely because of their nationality.

