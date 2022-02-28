Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 5 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan topped five million on Monday, going up by two million in less than a month amid the sixth infection wave triggered by the highly contagious omicron variant.

After exceeding one million in August last year, the number hit two million just five months after that, on Jan. 20 this year. The figure reached three million on Feb. 3 and rose above four million on Feb. 15.

Daily new cases topped 100,000 for the first time on Feb. 5 during the sixth wave. The daily death toll linked to COVID-19 hit a record high of 322 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the country posted 51,348 new cases and 198 new deaths. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by 21 from Sunday to 1,461.

In Tokyo, 9,632 new cases were confirmed, up by 827 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases fell 22.8 pct from a week before to 11,259.9.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]