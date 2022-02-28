Japan Concerned Belarus May Host Nuclear Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday voiced concerns over the rising possibility that Belarus may host Russian nuclear weapons after amending its Constitution.

Such a move "may lead to further destabilization of the situation" concerning Ukraine, Matsuno told a press conference. "We are watching (how Belarus will act) with vigilance."

Belarus held a referendum on Sunday, in which the majority of those who voted were for the idea of constitutional reform to abandon their country's nuclear-free status.

"We strongly condemn Belarus' support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine by allowing the use of its own territory," Matsuno stressed.

