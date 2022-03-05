Japan Reports 63,673 New Coronavirus Infection Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 63,673 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count falling by some 8,500 from a week before.

The number of deaths linked to the virus came to 184, including 30 in Tokyo and 28 in Osaka Prefecture.

There were 1,399 severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide, down by 20 from Friday.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases stood at 10,806, down by 756 from a week before.

The latest seven-day average of new infection cases came to 11,147.6 in the Japanese capital, down 3.2 pct from a week ago. The number of severely ill patients, counted under Tokyo's own criteria, was flat from Friday at 70.

