11 Years On: Fukushima Counting on Flower Exports

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--While many people outside of Japan still associate Fukushima Prefecture with a nuclear disaster 11 years ago, moves are spreading in affected areas to make a breakthrough with flower exports.

While food exports are still struggling with import restrictions overseas following the March 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the northeastern Japan prefecture has seen a gradual rise in the cultivation of flowers, which are not subject to the ban.

Fukushima is planning to beef up support to farmers in hopes of becoming a new flower production area.

For Daisuke Endo, head of a company growing dahlias and cherry blossoms in the Fukushima town of Hanawa, the journey for having Fukushima-grown flowers appreciated by people around the world started at a flower shop that opened in Beijing in 2012.

His company, Flower King, later opened up stores in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Since 2020, Endo has grown flowers himself in Hanawa and exports them to China.

