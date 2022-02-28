Japan’s Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 5 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan topped five million on Monday.

The number has gone up by two million in only less than a month in the sixth infection wave triggered by the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Monday, 9,632 new cases were confirmed in Tokyo, up by 827 from a week earlier, the metropolitan government said.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital came to 28.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 22.8 pct from a week before to 11,259.9 as of Monday.

