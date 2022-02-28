13 Pct of Buildings in Japan Found with Blocked Escapeways

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Monday that 13.3 pct of multi-tenant buildings across the country were found with objects such as boxes and lockers obstructing evacuation routes.

Escapeways were blocked by such objects at 3,894 buildings, according to the results of emergency on-site inspections.

Following a deadly arson attack on a multi-tenant building in downtown Osaka in December last year, the agency requested that fire departments throughout the country inspect similar buildings.

Specifically, the departments have so far checked 29,229 buildings with facilities being visited by many people but having only one indoor emergency starecase.

The inspections also found that cardboard boxes and other objects were placed in front of fireproof doors to prevent fires from spreading at 1,455 buildings, or 5 pct of the total.

