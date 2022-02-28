Japan to Extend COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 10 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering extending its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for at least 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, for two more weeks until March 21, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The government is expected to make a formal decision Friday, the sources said. Currently, 31 of the country's 47 prefectures are in the pre-emergency stage, set to expire on Sunday.

"We'll make a decision this week on whether to extend," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of executives of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Medical services remain under strain in many areas. Although experts say the sixth wave of infection has peaked out, the number of new cases is falling only slowly.

Previously, the government aimed to remove the pre-emergency designations on Sunday as scheduled to reopen the economy and society entirely.

