Concern Growing over Foreign Students Turning on Their Heel

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Concern is growing among university officials in Japan that foreign students eager to study in the country may turn on their heel due to the government's slow move to open the borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the government raised the daily cap on the number of non-tourists allowed into the country, including Japanese nationals returning home, by 1,500 to 5,000 as part of easing of border controls often criticized as closed-door policy measures.

However, some 152,000 foreigners have been granted student visas but have yet to be permitted to come to Japan.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, 842 foreign students entered the country in December last year. But there were only 12 new arrivals.

At Waseda University, the number of enrolled foreign students fell to 6,762 in the school year that ended in March 2021 from the pre-pandemic previous year's 8,350.

