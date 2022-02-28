Kishida Expresses Solidarity with People of Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine over Russia's invasion of the country during talks over the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kishida told Zelensky that he is with the people of Ukraine, who are fighting to protect their country's sovereignty and territory, as well as their homeland and their family.

On Twitter following the conversation, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Japanese sanctions on Russia and emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

After his talks with Zelensky, Kishida told reporters that the Japanese government will limit transactions with Russia's central bank as part of its sanctions.

Kishida also said that Japan will impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals and organizations, including President Alexander Lukashenko, saying that Belarus' involvement in the attack on Ukraine is clear.

