Japan Firms Begin Job Seminars amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies Tuesday kicked off job seminars for university students graduating in spring 2023, at a time when the country is in the third year of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis linger, businesses' appetite to hire excellent students remains strong. With the start of job seminars, students' job-hunting activities moved into full gear.

On the day, job information provider Recruit Career Co. held a joint job seminar at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in Koto Ward in the capital, which was participated by some 250 companies.

"Companies' eagerness (to hire) can be felt more in an in-person seminar (than in an online event)," a 21-year-old male student of Josai University said.

Takumi Sato, a 21-year-old student of Chuo University, said: "It's hard to get motivation from an online seminar. I can concentrate more in a face-to-face event."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]