Japan, U.S., European Leaders Confirm Condemnation of Russia

Washington, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, the United States and European countries, in a conference call Monday, renewed their condemnation of Russia, saying that the country's invasion of Ukraine constitutes a serious violation of international law.

The leaders also confirmed that their countries will impose strong sanctions on Russia.

The Japanese and U.S. governments announced that U.S. President Joe Biden called for the leaders' conference call to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. The leaders also discussed ways to maintain the stability of the global economy, including measures to stabilize energy price swings.

During the conference call, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will move closely together with the United States and European countries in restricting transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. He also explained that Japan decided to impose sanctions on Belarus.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to place Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, Kishida said that he, as a prime minister elected from a constituency in Hiroshima, one of the two cities attacked with atomic bombs during World War II, will not tolerate any nuclear intimidation or use of nuclear weapons.

