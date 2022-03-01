Japan Decides Asset Freeze on Putin, Russian Central Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a freeze on assets of six high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia's central bank and two other banks in the country as fresh sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions against the central bank took effect immediately.

"By implementing the sanctions in step with the United States and European countries, we can prevent the Russian central bank from deploying foreign exchange reserves in a way that would undermine the effectiveness of the sanctions," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the broad framework of the sanctions Friday.

The other five individuals subject to the asset freeze include Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu. The other two banks are Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank.

