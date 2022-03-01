Yamanaka Nominated to Head Japan Nuclear Regulation Authority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday nominated Shinsuke Yamanaka, currently a commissioner of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, to serve as chairman of the regulatory body.

The government also nominated Hajime Takata, executive economist at Okasan Securities Co., and Naoki Tamura, senior adviser at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., to the Bank of Japan's Policy Board.

They are among government nominees for a total of 22 positions at 13 institutions. The Diet is expected to approve the nominations during its current session.

Yamanaka, 66, will replace incumbent NRA Chairman Toyoshi Fuketa, 64, whose term will end in September. A nuclear engineering specialist, Yamanaka has engaged in screenings of applications for the restart of nuclear reactors, as well as those of counterterrorism equipment, since he became an NRA commissioner in September 2017.

On the BOJ nominations, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's pick of Takata, who is not viewed as a reflationist who advocates aggressive monetary easing, could have implications for future monetary policy discussions, observers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]