Japan Lower House Condemns Russia's Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution was approved by a majority vote by the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others at a plenary meeting of the Lower House.

The lower chamber demanded that Russia immediately halt its attacks and withdraw its troops from Ukraine while urging the Japanese government to take steps to restore peace in Ukraine, including sanctions in concert with the international community.

Denouncing Russia's moves in the "strongest" terms, the resolution said that its actions "infringe upon Ukraine's sovereignty and constitute a serious violation of international law prohibiting use of force and a grave breach of the U.N. Charter."

"Any unilateral change of the status quo by force is totally unacceptable," the resolution said.

