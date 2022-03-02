IEA Members Agree to Release 60 Million Barrels of Oil

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Ministers from member countries of the International Energy Agency Tuesday agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from stockpiles, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said in Tokyo.

This will be the first coordinated oil release by IEA member countries since 2011 during the civil war in Libya.

The agreement came amid concerns that Russia will cut off oil supply to Europe in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

The United States will release 30 million barrels and other IEA member countries will release the remaining 30 million barrels together, Hagiuda told reporters.

"Japan will prepare to release an amount of oil to be determined later," he said.

