Japan Confirms 65,434 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 65,434 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by over 4,000 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition fell by five from Monday to 1,456, while 238 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 11,813 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the cumulative total above one million.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital decreased by one from Monday to 68.

Elsewhere, the northeastern prefecture of Akita logged a record 299 new COVID-19 cases.

