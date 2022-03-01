Tokyo Reports 11,813 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 11,813 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital Tuesday, up by 370 from a week earlier.

Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo rose week on week for the second day in a row.

The cumulative novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo came to 1,005,841, topping one million.

Thirty-two deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by one from Monday to 68.

