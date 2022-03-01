Kishida, Macron Confirm Need for Powerful Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the need on Tuesday to impose powerful sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida told Macron by phone that the international community has to work together to respond decisively in order to protect the foundation of international order.

The Japanese leader also spoke with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh by phone and expressed hopes for Southeast Asia to clearly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It was the first time that Kishida held phone talks with an Asian leader to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Kishida said that he will continue summit diplomacy to work closely with the international community, including Group of Seven partners and other Asian nations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]