FOCUS: Nuclear Deterrence Debate Eyed in Japan amid Ukraine Crisis

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japanese politicians from both ruling and opposition blocs are increasingly calling for active debate on nuclear deterrence.

Those in favor of such a debate argue that nuclear deterrence is effective against invasions by other nations.

But it is uncertain whether full-fledged deliberations can be held, given Japan's "three nonnuclear principles" of not possessing or producing nuclear weapons and not allowing them on Japan's territory.

In a television program Sunday, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said that Japan should have a debate on a nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States, saying, "Holding discussions on the reality about how the world's safety is protected should not be considered a taboo."

The issue of holding nuclear weapons has almost never been seen as a major policy challenge for Japan. In 2006, former LDP policy chief Shoichi Nakagawa was criticized by both ruling and opposition sides for suggesting that there should be discussions about adopting nuclear arms.

