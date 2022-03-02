Japan to Implement Sanctions on Belarus Later This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan will implement sanctions later this week at the earliest on Belarus for its cooperation with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

"In light of Belarus' apparent involvement (in the invasion), we'll impose sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as other individuals and organizations in the country, and implement export control measures," Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

On Japan's steps against Russia and Belarus, Kishida said, "Although the sanctions will inevitably affect Japanese people and companies, I want the public to understand the importance of acting for the purpose of protecting the foundations of the international order."

He said the government will work on minimizing the impacts of the sanctions in Japan. Specifically, the government will urge oil-producing countries to increase oil production in a bid to prevent crude oil prices from surging further, according to Kishida.

The prime minister showed a negative stance to calls from both ruling and opposition parties for discussing a possible nuclear-sharing arrangement aimed at jointly operating U.S. nuclear weapons that would be deployed in Japan.

