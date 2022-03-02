Impeachment Trial Begins over Japanese Judge's Social Media Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--An impeachment trial of Kiichi Okaguchi, a Japanese high court judge accused of inappropriate social media posts, began at parliament on Wednesday.

"I would like to apologize deeply as my expressions included an inappropriate part," Okaguchi, a 56-year-old judge at Sendai High Court, said at the Judge Impeachment Court.

A lawyer for Okaguchi said he did not deserve dismissal since his posts were not the kind of misbehavior that significantly ruins his credibility as a judge.

Okaguchi is the first judge accused over an act of expression through social media.

In the past, seven judges who faced impeachment trials were dismissed by the court. Most of them were accused in criminal cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]