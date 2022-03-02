Japan Welfare Applications Come to 235,000 in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of public welfare benefit applications in Japan rose some 5 pct from the previous year to 235,063 in 2021, up for the second straight year, a preliminary government survey showed Wednesday.

"Due in part to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the employment situation remained severe, as suggested by data such as the unemployment rate," an official at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said.

In December alone, the number of applications increased 2.6 pct from a year earlier to 17,751, rising for the eighth month in a row, according to preliminary data from the ministry.

The number of households on welfare grew 0.4 pct to 1,644,884 in the month.

Excluding those whose benefits had been suspended, recipient households with only members aged 65 or older and those with such elderly people and children under 18 accounted for 55.4 pct of all households on public aid.

