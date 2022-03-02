15-Year Term Sought over Fatal Drunken Driving Incident in Chiba

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors sought a prison term of 15 years on Wednesday for a 61-year-old former truck driver over a drunken driving incident in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, last year that left two elementary school children dead.

"It was extremely malicious. The judiciary needs to raise the alarm to society," the prosecutors said during a hearing of the man's trial at Chiba District Court. The court is slated to issue a ruling on March 25.

In the incident, a truck driven by Hiroshi Umezawa ran into a line of elementary school children walking home from school in the Chiba city of Yachimata in June last year, killing two boys and severely injuring three other children.

Fifteen years in prison is the maximum prison term set for dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

Umezawa allegedly drank "shochu" distilled spirits on his way back to his workplace and drove the truck despite the risk of being under the influence of alcohol, according to the indictment. He then fell asleep at the wheel and ran into the line of children, the indictment said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]