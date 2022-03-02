Japan Likely to Return to U.N. Security Council from 2023

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan is likely to return to the U.N. Security Council from January 2023 as it became the Asia-Pacific region's unified candidate in the upcoming election to select new nonpermanent members.

Mongolia, which was vying for the seat allocated to the region, has dropped its bid, informed sources said Tuesday.

If elected, Japan will serve a two-year term as a nonpermanent member for the 12th time, more than any other U.N. member nations.

The Security Council, the only U.N. body that can make binding decisions on member states, has five permanent members--Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States--and 10 nonpermanent members.

The 10 nonpermanent seats are allocated to five regions including Asia-Pacific and Africa. Half of the seats are replaced every year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]