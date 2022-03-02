Russian Chopper Likely Violates Japan Airspace off Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--A helicopter believed to be Russian intruded into Japanese airspace off the Nemuro Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on Wednesday morning, the Defense Ministry said.

The Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets against the helicopter. The government also made a strong protest to Russia.

It is unclear whether the incident has anything to do with Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

The ministry is closely monitoring movements of the Russian military as the air violation may have been a provocation.

The Russian navy has been active recently, carrying out large-scale fleet operations in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk.

