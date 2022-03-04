11 Years On: Japan Remains Unable to Set Nuclear Policy Direction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has been unable to set a clear direction for its nuclear energy policy 11 years after the country's worst nuclear accident, reflecting deep-rooted public distrust in nuclear power plants.

Nuclear power generation in the country was completely halted after the devastating triple meltdown accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, that followed a huge earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

Since then, only 10 nuclear reactors have been brought back online.

In its basic energy plan, updated in October last year, the Japanese government kept unchanged the target share of nuclear power at 20-22 pct of the country's total electricity generation for fiscal 2030.

The actual share of nuclear power stood at 3.9 pct in fiscal 2020, which ended in March last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]