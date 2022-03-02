Japan Confirms 72,646 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 72,646 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by about 7,700 from a week before.

The central prefecture of Toyama reported a record 628 new cases.

There were 238 new COVID-19 deaths across the country. The number of severe cases fell by four from Tuesday to 1,452.

In Tokyo, 12,693 new cases were confirmed, down by 1,874 from a week earlier.

The number of severe cases in the Japanese capital was unchanged from Tuesday at 68. The seven-day average of new cases fell 18.8 pct from a week before to 11,045.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]