Japan to Extend COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 14 Prefectures

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to extend its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for at least 14 prefectures, including Tokyo, until March 21, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Currently, 31 of the country’s 47 prefectures are in the pre-emergency stage, due to expire on Sunday.

The government is expected to lift the pre-emergency designations for 11 prefectures on Sunday as scheduled. For the remaining six prefectures, the government still wants to assess the infection situation and hospital bed occupancy rates, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the government’s plans at a press conference on Thursday. A final decision on the extensions is likely to be made on Friday.

The government was aiming for the complete removal of the pre-emergency designations on Sunday. But medical services remain strained in many areas.

