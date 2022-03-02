Japan to Accept Ukrainian Refugees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his country will accept some refugees from Ukraine due to Russia's invasion.

Kishida unveiled the plan during phone conversations with Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister of Poland, which neighbors Ukraine.

"We are planning to first accept relatives and friends of people living in Japan," Kishida told reporters after the meeting. "Beyond that, we'll respond from a humanitarian point of view."

Over 870,000 Ukrainians had fled to Poland and other nations as of Wednesday, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Pointing to the ever-rising number of refugees from Ukraine, Kishida said that the Japanese government will act as quickly as possible.

