Ex-Ghosn Aide Handed Guilty Ruling over Underreporting Pay

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court sentenced Greg Kelly, ex-aide to former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, to six months' imprisonment, suspended for three years, on Thursday over his alleged involvement in underreporting the Japanese automaker's compensation for his former boss.

Presiding Judge Kenji Shimotsu also handed down a fine of 200 million yen to the automaker, as demanded by prosecutors.

Kelly, 65, former Nissan representative director, had pleaded not guilty to the charges of violating the financial instruments and exchange law.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison sentence for Kelly.

Shimotsu determined that Kelly could not be found guilty for seven of the eight years in which prosecutors claimed he was involved in the underreporting of Ghosn's pay.

