Japanese Lawmakers Agree on Online Parliamentary Attendance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese House of Representatives panel adopted a report Thursday stating that the country's Constitution allows lawmakers to take part in parliamentary debates virtually in case of emergency.

The Lower House Commission on the Constitution adopted the report after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party dropped its insistence that the Constitution needs to be revised in order to accept online attendance.

Article 56 of the Constitution stipulates that one-third or more of all lawmakers must be present to open deliberations and take a vote in either chamber of parliament.

The commission's report said that when parliament needs to hold a plenary session in the event of an emergency, Article 56 can be interpreted that online participation is exceptionally permitted.

The report justified the view by citing the rights in which lawmakers decide rules on parliamentary proceedings by themselves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]