Domestic Violence Consultations Hit Record High in Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police received 83,042 requests for consultations on domestic violence in 2021, rising 0.5 pct from 2020 to hit a record high for the 18th consecutive year, data showed Thursday.

The number of requested consultations involving stalking dropped 2.3 pct to 19,728, according to the data compiled by the National Police Agency.

An increasing social awareness of the domestic violence issue is believed to have contributed to the growth in the number of domestic violence consultation cases.

Police aim to improve the consultation system in cooperation with specialist organizations as domestic violence cases may increase due to worries about the future amid the protracted novel coronavirus crisis.

Concerns are also mounting that domestic violence may become less visible because many people are refraining from going out due to the virus.

