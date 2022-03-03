Elderly Drivers Cause 346 Deadly Road Accidents in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of fatal traffic accidents caused by drivers aged 75 or over in Japan in 2021 rose by 13 from the previous year to 346, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Of last year's total fatal traffic accidents in the country, the elderly driver cases accounted for 15.1 pct, a record high.

Starting in May this year, drivers aged 75 or older who have violated certain traffic regulations will be obliged to take practical driving skill tests.

The number of fatal traffic accidents caused by elderly drivers per 100,000 people with driver's licenses stood at 5.7, against 2.6 among drivers aged under 75.

Of the total 346 fatal cases caused by elderly drivers, 308 were car accidents. Of them, the largest group at 102 cases, or 33.1 pct, was caused by driving errors, including erroneous operations of steering wheels and mix-ups between the brake and the accelerator.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]