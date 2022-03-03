U.N. Eyes Int'l Framework to Tackle Marine Plastic Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Environment Program has decided to start discussions on a plan to establish a legally binding international framework to reduce marine plastic waste at a meeting in Kenya, Japan's Environment Ministry said Thursday.

The Japanese and other governments had made proposals for such an international framework.

An intergovernmental negotiation committee is set to discuss details, including possible establishment of an international treaty, from as early as July. The committee will aim to reach a conclusion by 2024.

The envisaged framework is likely to require participating countries to draw up their respective action plans and put them into practice.

Other expected measures include the promotion of sustainable production and consumption of plastic products and appropriate waste management.

