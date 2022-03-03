Japan Announces Sanctions on Belarus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday announced a set of sanctions against Belarus, including a freeze on assets held by President Alexander Lukashenko, for the country's cooperation in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions also cover six other high-ranking Belarusian government officials and two entities, including the State Authority for Military Industry.

Also, Tokyo added to the list of Russian people and organizations subject to asset freeze over the military aggression 18 individuals, including Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and four major banks.

